Championship

PSG owners set to 'accelerate' Leeds United takeover plans, Whites handed boost in starlet chase - Championship gossip

Leeds United powered back to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now sitting third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion went top of the division after beating a demoralised Stoke City on Monday evening.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:10 am

Up next, the Whites are back on home turf once again, when they take on Blackburn Rovers - a side who dramatically beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park last Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been lots of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Lilywhites striker backs side to maintain fine form

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley has claimed that his side "mean business" this season, and suggested they'll be among the contenders to secure promotion in May. (Lancashire Evening Post)

2. PFA set to back former Derby captain

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have spoken out in defence of Richard Keogh, claiming the defender was unfairly treated by Derby County when they terminated his contract last month. (Sky Sports)

3. Blues land free agent striker

Birmingham City have completed the signing of French striker Jeremie Bela, who joins the Blues after having his contract with Spanish side Albacete voided. (BBC Football)

4. Pulis favourite to return to former club

Tony Pulis has surged to the top of the bookies' odds to take the reins at Stoke City, but will need to fight off Chris Hughton and Michael O'Neill to seal his return to the club. (Sky Bet)

