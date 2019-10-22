Preston North End v Leeds United: How to watch the Championship game on TV, odds, team news
Following on from their narrow 1-0 victory over Birmingham City, Leeds United visit Preston North End tonight.
Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic promotion spots, taking seven wins in their first 12 fixtures.
A win could send Bielsa’s men top if West Bromwich Albion drop points against Barnsley.
Preston North End have also enjoyed an impressive start to the season – the Lilywhites currently sit in sixth and a win would see them leapfrog Leeds.
Read More
When and where can I watch the match?
The match kicks off at 7.45pm tonight tonight (October 22)
Leeds fans who aren’t travelling to the Deepdale can catch the game on Sky Sports on the red button (October 22).
How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?
Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.
For £9.99 fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.
Odds
Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:
Preston North End: 5/2
Leeds United: 21/20
Draw: 5/2
Team news
Bielsa has confirmed that he will start the same XI which defeated Birmingham City at the weekend.
Pablo Hernandez remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint.