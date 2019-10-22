Preston North End 1 Leeds United 1 LIVE: reaction from Deepdale as Whites fight back to bag a point; Marcelo Bielsa praises 'great players' Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah
ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Deepdale as Leeds United look to strengthen their place in the Championship's automatic promotion places.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:22 pm
The Whites begin the night sat second in the table and two points behind leaders West Brom who host Barnsley in an 8pm kick-off.
Preston approach the contest with the division's best record at home and sat sixth.
Please refresh the page for the latest updates.