PICS: Bruce Rollinson

Preston North End 1 Leeds United 1 - Can you spot yourself in our fans gallery?

More than 5,000 Leeds fans made the trip over the Pennines to Deepdale last night as the Whites proved a point at Preston.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:39 am

A late header from super sub Eddie Nketiah cancelled out a strike from Tom Barkhuizen to rescue a point from the Championship clash. And our snapper Bruce Rollinson was on hand to capture the terrific away support in these photos. Are you featured? READ MORE: Graham Smyth's player ratings

