Preston 1 Leeds United 1 - Super sub Eddie Nketiah rescues Deepdale point for Marcelo Bielsa

Eddie Nketiah celebrates Leeds United's last gasp goal at Deepdale.

Marcelo Bielsa opted to start the same eleven for a third Championship fixture in a row in Lancashire as Patrick Bamford was once again preferred to Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah.

It was an even start as the two sides exchanged chances through first Daniel Johnson before Bamford headed wide from a corner.

The striker again spurned a number of chances as the half continued as he saw another free header fly wide of the mark before flashing a shot the wrong side of the post from close-range.

United completed the best move of the opening half on the 20 minute mark as Ben Davies produced a goal saving block from the Whites forward.

Jack Harrison slid Stuart Dallas into the box with his flick finding Bamford on the penalty spot before the Lilywhites defender leapt in front of the strike just at the vital moment.

Ezgjan Alioski then saw a thunderous low drive flash inches past the post before Ben White flicked a volley straight at Declan Rudd with the offside flag raised as United were again left frustrated at the break.

It was the North Macedonian again who saw a shot blocked after a short corner with the rebound well wide.

Preston themselves went close as Tom Barkhuizen flashed a shot across goal before Leeds should really have broke the deadlock.

Helder Costa drove into the hosts half and found Mateusz Klich in the box with the playmaker cutting the ball back across goal from the byline.

It was Bamford again who was on hand but he could only slice his effort from the edge of the six-yard box.

Bielsa's side were made to pay for all of their missed chances as Alex Neil's men scored with 16 minutes remaining.

Alan Browne released substitute Sean Maguire down the right with Leeds caught short at the back.

Ben White lunged but could only get a minor touch on the low ball as Barkhuizen this time made no mistake to fire past Kiko Casilla in the visiting goal.

United made a double substitution in response as Eddie Nketiah and Tyler Roberts stepped off the bench.

North End almost doubled their advantage as Barkhuizen fired a free header over the bar from a Browne corner.

It was to be Leeds, though, who had the final say as Nketiah popped up to guide a header home from an inviting Harrison ball from the left.

The Arsenal loanee floated his effort back across goal and saw his header drop into the net send the travelling fans wild behind the goal with his first touch.

The goal set up a frantic finish as Brad Potts headed narrowly wide before Tyler Roberts was taken down in the Preston penalty area with referee waving away the last gasp protests from United as time expired.

Preston North End: Rudd, Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Rafferty, Pearson, Browne, Barkhuizen, Johnson, Potts, Nugent. Subs: Ripley, Hughes, Ledson, Gallagher, Green, Stockley, Maguire.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Clarke, Roberts, Nketiah.