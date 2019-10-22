Power cuts, play-offs and champagne on ice - Leeds United's memorable clashes at Preston North End

ONE WIN FROM THE PREMIER: Leeds United boss Kevin Blackwell, centre, celebrates with his backroom staff at the final whistle after victory over Preston North End in the Coca-Cola Championship play-offs semi final second leg at Deepdale on May 8, 2006. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

November 2004 - Preston 2 Leeds 4

Remembered as the first time newly relegated Leeds had travelled to Preston since January 1967 and the club's first visit to Deepdale in 37 years ended in an impressive victory as goals from Brian Deane and Simon Walton sandwiched a David Healy brace.

Richard Creswell bagged both goals for Billy Davies' hosts against a side he would later join nine months later for just over £1m.

BACK IN THE AUTOS: Patrick Bamford and his Leeds United team-mates celebrate the forward's opening strike in last April's 2-0 win at Deepdale. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

May 2006 - Preston 0 Leeds 2

The following season, Kevin Blackwell's Whites put themselves one win away from a quick return to the Premier League with a 2-0 victory in the Championship play-offs semi final second leg at Deepdale, despite ending the game with nine men.

An equaliser from Eddie Lewis to a Dave Nugent opener ensured the first leg at Elland Road ended in a 1-1 draw but second-half goals from Rob Hulse and Frazer Richardson put Leeds in control at Deepdale after a power failure at half-time which led to a 25-minute delay.

Stephen Crainey was then sent off for a second yellow card seven minutes after Richardson's strike and Cresswell was also given his marching orders at the death but Leeds had done enough to book a Wembley date against Watford which ended in tears and a 3-0 defeat.

October 2006 - Preston 4 Leeds 1

Memorable for all the wrong reasons for new boss Dennis Wise's Leeds after Blackwell's recent sacking as Paul Simpson's Lilywhites stormed to an easy victory through goals from Danny Dichio, Danny Pugh, Dave Nugent and Lewis Neal with David Healy bagging what proved only an 80th-minute consolation for the Whites.

Wise was left fuming, saying: "I've been involved in two and watched three games and it isn't what I want really, it's not enough. There needs to be more competition and I'm very disappointed. I'm not too pleased with it at the present moment."

As part of the season that saw Leeds deducted ten points for entering financial administration, United finished bottom meaning relegation to League One.

The Lilywhites missed out on the play-offs by a single point in finishing seventh.

March 2011 - Preston 1 Leeds 2

Leeds had a major score to settle at Deepdale in March 2011 which came just five months after the Lilywhites had recorded a crazy 6-4 win at Elland Road upon United's return to the Championship from League One with Jon Parkin netting a treble.

But this time strikes from Neil Kilkenny and Billy Paynter set Simon Grayson's side up for victory but not without a nervy conclusion following Iain Hume's reply three minutes after the hour.

The victory sent Leeds fifth and only three points off second but a return of just 12 points from United's final ten games saw the Whites miss the play-offs and finish seventh.

Preston, meanwhile, were relegated to League One after finishing third bottom.

December 2016 - Preston 1 Leeds 4

A Boxing Day party in Lancashire for Garry Monk's Whites who recorded their joint-best ever win at Deepdale against former boss Simon Grayson's hosts, mirroring the score of when the two sides first met at Preston way back in January 1925.

Leeds ran riot with goals from Kemar Roofe and Hadi Sacko putting United 2-0 up until Marnick Vermji pulled one back only for Souleymane Doukara to net four minutes later.

Preston's Jermaine Beckford was then sent off just three minutes after coming on against his former side midway through the second half as the striker kicked out reacting to a Kyle Bartley challenge and Pablo Hernandez completed a fine day for Leeds in the 88th minute.

April 2019 - Preston 0 Leeds 2

Probably the most memorable of United's four visits to Deepdale following Preston's return to the Championship with a second half double from Patrick Bamford sinking Alex Neil's ten-men hosts who had Ben Pearson sent off four minutes after the break for bringing down Bamford when through on goal.

The Tuesday night victory erased the memory of the previous April's 3-1 loss at Deepdale under Paul Heckingbottom but more importantly the three points sent United second with just five games left to play, heaping the pressure on third-placed Sheffield United who were then held to a 1-1 draw at Birmingham City the following night.