'Playing Leeds United is like fighting fire with fire,' says in-form Preston North End man Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson in action against Leeds United (Pic: Getty)

The midfielder is enjoying the 2019/20 season so far and contributing in a big way to the Lilywhites' attack.

In his dozen games to date Johnson has fired in seven goals, including braces against Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Preston are unbeaten in the Championship at home so far and sit four places and two points behind second-placed Leeds United.

"For the team and personally, it's been a good start to the season," said Johnson in the matchday programme.

"For me, I am very pleased with the way it's gone so far and obviously I want to continue playing well and contributing goals and assists, and making sure we put in performances to give us a good chance of winning games."

Home form has been key to Preston's impressive start to the campaign - they've dropped just two points from their six Deepdale games - yet Johnson says they're striving for better.

"At Deepdale, other teams are coming into our backyard and so you want to put a performance on and make sure that you don't get beat and we have managed to do that so far this season," said Johnson.

"It's good when you look at the table and we are sitting near the top - and we want to be further up the table."

A win over United would be quite a statement for Alex Neil's side and Johnson says they're well aware of its significance, even at this early stage of the season.

"We all know it's a big game tonight, we are looking forward to this next batch of games after the international break and we could pick up some really important points.

"Playing Leeds United is like fighting fire with fire. These are the games which you really want to be involved in, you want to get the better of your opponent and get the better of the other team.