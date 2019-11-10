'A picture says a thousand words' - how Patrick Bamford and Leeds United's players reacted to Blackburn win
Leeds United secured a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon in the Championship but how did the Whites squad react.
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 11:34 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 11:35 am
Patrick Bamford finally broke his 10-game goal drought at Elland Road as he bagged from the spot while Jack Harrison continued his stunning form in front of goal. Here's how United's players reacted to the three points in LS11...