Patrick Bamford on why international break has come at good time for Leeds United

EARNT IT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bamford ended a sequence of ten games without a goal when converting a 30th-minute penalty in Saturday's Championship hosting of Blackburn Rovers which set Leeds up for a 2-1 victory in their final game before the November two-week pause for internationals.

The Whites striker felt United took all three points in spite of a second-half performance which he felt was below par but Bamford admitted five games in 22 days against sides largely in the top half had left United with tired legs which could now be freshened up during the two-week rest.

Third-placed Leeds - who have now taken 12 points out of their last possible 15 - will return to action a week on Saturday with a Championship clash at Luton Town.

"It's been a tough series of games from the last international break," said Bamford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think you could see that legs were a bit tired with people misplacing passes and stuff but I think we have earned the break now."

Reflecting on Saturday's performance, Bamford said: "I think we were good in the first half but in the second half I don't think we were that good. For us, we were sloppy.

"I feel like we still had the game under control but for the way we normally play I think we were sloppy.

"But when we are not playing well, we've learnt to grind it out and to make the necessary foul even though it might be dirty, to take the ball into the corner and just do all the little tricks that help us. It's testament to the boys and to the effort they put in every week."

Bamford has started all 16 of United's league games this season in the lone striker role with Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa keeping faith with the forward and praising the 26-year-old's overall displays despite a run of ten games without a goal.

Bamford, though, put himself firmly in the firing line by stepping up for United's first half penalty against Rovers despite pressure from team mate Tyler Roberts who also wanted to take the spot kick.

"It was a penalty and apart from that I didn't really have any other chances but you just take what you get when you can and I’m delighted to be honest," said Bamford.

"To be fair the fans have been brilliant the last few weeks with me and it means a lot.

"I obviously knew I hadn't scored but I knew it would come if I kept putting the effort in and working hard for the team so I’m just just happy to get it out the way."

The victory made it four wins at Elland Road in succession and Bamford added: "I think it's important, especially in the Championship, to make your home a fortress.