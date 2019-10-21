Pablo Hernandez sidelined with fresh injury issue ahead of Leeds United's trip to Preston
Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future after picking up a fresh hamstring injury.
The Spaniard has been missing since the Whites 1-1 draw with Derby County in late September.
The 34-year-old picked up a calf issue in the clash with the Rams at Elland Road last month and was set to return to the fold this weekend against Birmingham City in the Championship.
Hernandez, though, now has a fresh hamstring problem after featuring against the Blues in Under-23s action on Friday afternoon in a development defeat for the Whites.
Club captain Liam Cooper remains sidelined alongside midfielders Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton.
Bielsa also confirmed during his pre-match press conference that he will once again select the same side that defeated Pep Clotet's men on Saturday in LS11 with Patrick Bamford due to lead the line once again.
"The team for tomorrow is the same team," he revealed.
"Pablo we think is not going to be able to play this week. It's a different injury. The last injury was in the calf and now it is behind the knee in the hamstring."