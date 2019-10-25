Pablo Hernandez provides injury update as Leeds United absence continues
Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez says he is pushing hard to return to Marcelo Bielsa's squad and has admitted he is hopeful of a return in the coming weeks.
The Spaniard has been absent from a Whites matchday squad since last month's 1-1 Championship draw with Derby County at Elland Road.
Hernandez has missed United's last five league outings after picking up an initial calf issue and was due to feature against Birmingham City last weekend having completed his recovery.
The 34-year-old, though, picked up a fresh hamstring issue as he completed comeback minutes for the club's Under-23s side against the Blues in the build up to the game in LS11.
Leeds will once again be without their playmaker on Saturday lunchtime as Bielsa's men make the short trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday in Yorkshire derby action.
Hernandez, though, is hoping for a swift return to the first team fold in the coming weeks and is working hard at Thorp Arch to make it possible.
"I try to push in the training ground to come back as soon as possible," Hernandez told the YEP.
"I know that the most important thing is if I come back it is at 100 per cent to help the team. I'm working hard.
"I hope in the next week or next two weeks I can get ready to play for the club."