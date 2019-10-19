"The only way to celebrate the centenary!" - Leeds United fans react to centenary win over Birmingham City

Leeds United secured three points on their 100th birthday as Kalvin Phillips struck in the second half to ensure a 1-0 win for the Whites over Birmingham City.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:32 pm
Leeds United fans welcome Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Legends were in attendance at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa's men secured victory thanks to Phillips low drilled finish. Here's what Whites fans had to say after the game on a special day for the football club...

