"The only way to celebrate the centenary!" - Leeds United fans react to centenary win over Birmingham City
Leeds United secured three points on their 100th birthday as Kalvin Phillips struck in the second half to ensure a 1-0 win for the Whites over Birmingham City.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:32 pm
Legends were in attendance at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa's men secured victory thanks to Phillips low drilled finish. Here's what Whites fans had to say after the game on a special day for the football club...