Mark Viduka's four-goal salvo against Liverpool will never be forgotten by Leeds United team-mate

Mark Viduka scored four against Liverpool on this day in 2000 (Pic: Getty)

Nineteen years ago today the legendary ex Whites striker took the Elland Road game by the scruff of the neck with his quartet of finishes, rescuing Leeds after Liverpool took a 2-0 lead.

"He got us out of a lot of trouble, we didn't play that well," said Matteo, who was sold to Leeds United by the Reds just a few months prior to the 4-3 win.

"It was a bit strange for me, with my connections with Liverpool, it felt weird.

"I'll never forget that game, I could probably talk you through all the goals, even the ones we conceded, they were that bad.

"It was an iconic game.

"Liverpool were going through a good period, it was a good period for both clubs."

The Australian's goalscoring antics stunned Gerard Houllier and a star-studded, albeit injury-hit, Liverpool squad.

Matteo says he'll never forget Viduka's goals against the Reds (Pic: PA)

For Matteo, it did not come as a complete shock, because he knew just how his fellow summer 2000 David O'Leary signing could be.

"It did surprise me a little bit, I don't know how many would have scored four against Liverpool, not too many will get to score four goals against the quality Liverpool had, but he could score all types of goals, he was a targetman and also had the ability to make his own goals with his skill.

"The big man had that in his locker.

"To score that many was a massive achievement, he was one of the best players I played with ability wise, he had that gift and probably could have played higher, no disrespect to Leeds.

"He had that unpredictability as well, sometimes it was great, sometimes it was what is the big man going to do today?

"Look at the goals he scored that day - Viduks was so unpredictable, he had the ability to turn the game on its head.

"It was one of those games when everything you do goes in and you get your breaks."

Matteo was reminded of that game recently when Viduka's name flashed up on his phone while on commentary duty for a youth game in Liverpool, his co-commentator remarking on the striker's legendary status.

But for a man with such talent, a man who scored goals for Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Australia, he was and remains, according to Matteo, remarkably down to earth.

"What I loved about Mark Viduka, he had no airs and graces, we would have a conversation and it felt normal, he's a humble guy.

"When we speak now he's still the same.