Marching On Together - Your Leeds United first match memories in photos

Hundreds of fans got in touch to share their first game memories which span decades of Whites watching as Leeds United celebrated 100 years. We have handpicked the best and used a mixture of unseen archive photos with PA and Getty to bring them to life. Is your first match memory included? YOUR LEEDS UNITED FIRST MATCH MEMORIES: Part 1 | Part 2
1. Leeds United 2 Queens Park Rangers 3, October 1990
"Remember the sights, sounds and smells walking down to the ground. The buzz of the Kop as I stood on a crate and leant against the railings to see. And the whole crowd applauding a Roy Wegerle wonder goal!" - Jonnie Downing
Photo:
Copyright:
2. Leeds United 0 Cardiff City 1, August 2006
Don't remember a thing about it though as I was only two at the time - Joshua @yaboij0shua
Photo:
Copyright:
3. Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 0, November 1994
"For @curt_tasker & my birthday! I remember Task getting the rainbow Thistle Hotels keeper kit from the tiny old club shop before the game and Leeds winning 1-0 on the day with @NoelDavidWhelan getting the winner!" - Chops
Photo:
Copyright:
4. Leeds United 10 Lyn Oslo 0, September 1969
"We scored in the first minute. Mick O'Grady if I remember correctly. And there was no looking back. Another 9 goals later and I was hooked. As a kid I thought it would be like that every game" - Dee Dale
Photo:
Copyright: