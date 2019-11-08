Marcelo Bielsa's pyrotechnics warning as Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers meet again

DRAMA: Blackburn Rovers' players are left shocked and dejected after Kemar Roofe's 94th-minute winner for Leeds United in last December's 3-2 victory at Elland Road on Boxing Day. Picture by John Walton/PA Wire.

United recorded a scarcely believable success against Rovers on Boxing Day 2018 as Kemar Roofe scored twice in second half stoppage time to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory.

That triumph sent the Whites three points clear at the top of the Championship and nearly one year on, third-placed Leeds are only two points behind leaders West Brom and only out of the division’s automatic promotion places behind second-placed Preston North End on goal difference.

West Brom visit 11th-placed Hull City on Saturday with Preston at home to a rejuvenated Huddersfield Town as Leeds look to record their fourth-straight home win.

Bielsa has declared his respect for 16th-placed Blackburn’s style of possession football but is unsure if the two teams will throw up another Championship cracker at Elland Road.

“It’s one team that likes to play,” said Bielsa of Blackburn.

“We can realise that they manage the ball well. But I don’t know if this characteristic means more or less excitement.”

Bielsa has left back Barry Douglas back available for the Rovers clash after a knee problem but the head coach still has four players out injured in striker Eddie Nketiah and defender/winger Gjanni Alioski plus midfielders Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton.

Nketiah has a lower abdominal injury with Alioski suffering from a side problem.

Forshaw remains out with a hip injury while Shackleton has picked up a new muscular setback.