Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty)

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United line-up options analysed with four stars injured for Blackburn clash

Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - but how could Marcelo Bielsa line-up his side at Elland Road?

By Joe Urquhart
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:59 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:16 am

The Argentine has a wide array of options to choose from in LS11 but Eddie Nketiah, Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw and Gjanni Alioski will all miss the clash through injury. After last week's showing Bielsa may stick to formula, but with Tony Mowbray's one man attack a 4-1-4-1 formation is often his response. Here's who the Whites head coach could select in each position if he opts for the latter...

1. GK

Bielsa's number one,t Kiko Casilla is expected to continue his ever-present start to the campaign between the sticks.

2. RB

If Leeds do opt to return to four in defence, then Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas could be fighting it out for this spot. The latter is also an option at LB, but the return of Douglas causes headaches.

3. CB

Not even up for debate, probably the Whites player of the season so far. Ben White starts here.

4. CB

Gaetano Berardi could count himself a little unlucky to drop out last weekend, but if your club captain is fully fit he usually starts. Liam Cooper gets the nod.

