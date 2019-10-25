Marcelo Bielsa talks up Tyler Roberts as Wales international presses claims for Leeds United starting berth

MAKING AN IMPACT: Tyler Roberts against Preston North End. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Roberts returned from what proved a five month absence owing to a knee problem and surgery over the summer when brought on as a second-half substitute in last month's 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic and the 20-year-old has continually impressed off the bench since.

The Wales international provides Bielsa with another option at either no 10, out wide or event upfront and the head coach said of Roberts: "Tyler is a player who likes being with the ball.

"He is a player who has a big character because he wants the ball. He always receives the ball in one place where it’s more probable that he’ll lose the ball than keep it.

"With most of the teams of the Championship, in front of the opponent's box you have more than four players - two centre-backs and two or three midfielders. The player who asks for the ball there, he is probably going to lose it.

"So to ask for the ball there you have to have talent and character. Personality