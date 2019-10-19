Marcelo Bielsa on the significance of a Kalvin Phillips winner in Leeds United's centenary match against Birmingham City

Leeds United fan Kalvin Phillips scored the winner against Birmingham to mark the club's centenary

His Whites won 1-0 against Birmingham City in a game that began with fireworks but didn't explode to life until Phillips' 65th minute goal.

A Leeds boy, born and bred and a United fan to boot, Bielsa felt it was fitting for the 23-year-old to be the match winner and earn a little piece of club history: "Sometimes God puts things in the right place.

"Phillips has continued to play here at the club and now he will stay in the history of the club for this goal. I feel it is a fair act from God."

Bielsa was not altogether happy with his side's second half performance, which followed their utter dominance before the break but three points, on such a momentous day for the club, were crucial.

"It was a really important match for us to win," he said.

"We have one of the best first halves we have played. We have started the second half with some doubt. After the goal we had three chances to finish the match.

"And from then, little by little we allowed the opponent to control the ball. When the opponent had possession, the next step, they have some chances to score.

"I am not happy with how we finished the match.

"When you are in the last minute and the difference is just one goal,all of us are a little bit uncomfortable."

Leeds expected to have Pablo Hernandez back in the matchday squad for today's game, but a knock sustained yesterday in an Under 23s game kept him out.

The Spaniard was returning to fitness following an undisclosed muscular issue and made a planned 30 minute cameo against Birmingham Under 23s.

But when he came off the pitch he was not 100 per cent right and Bielsa did not want to risk the winger.

"Yesterday we planned for him to play 30 minutes with the Under 23s," said the head coach.