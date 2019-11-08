Marcelo Bielsa outlines vision for valued Leeds United left back Leif Davis

Davis joined the Whites from Morecambe in July 2018 with the Newcastle-born defender impressing for United's under-23s before making five appearances for the first team, starting with a full Championship debut in December's 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

After another start in the third round FA Cup loss at QPR, Davis was then handed another three league outings from the bench and the defender has again impressed at the start of the new campaign.

The teen was brought on as a late substitute in the opening weekend 3-1 win at Bristol City before starting the EFL Cup ties against Salford City and Stoke City and the defender then looked particularly bright when brought on for the last seven minutes of last weekend's 2-0 win at home to QPR.

IMPRESSING: Leeds United's teenage defender Leif Davis, left, pictured battling Salford City's Mani Dieseruvwe in August's EFL Cup tie. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The 19-year-old replaced Jack Harrison who had been playing as a left wing back and Davis impressed in bombing up and down the pitch with the teen almost scoring within moments of coming on.

United are not short of options at left back with Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas all fielded in the position by Bielsa but the head coach has been impressed with Davis of whom he holds high hopes for.

"He is one option at left-back," said Bielsa.

"We have in this position Alioski, Douglas, Dallas and Davis is another option and is good value.