Marcelo Bielsa on his fondness for Preston North End's style and prioritising rest to keep Leeds United fresh

Marcelo Bielsa says he's a fan of the Preston style (Pic: Getty)

The Leeds United head coach revealed that the Spaniard sustained a fresh injury in his 30-minute Under 23s cameo last Friday, as he worked his way back from a calf problem.

“The team will be the same team,” he said.

“Pablo we think is not going to be able to play this week.

“It’s a different injury. The last injury was in the calf and now it is behind the knee in the hamstring.”

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bielsa takes his side to a Deepdale that has become somewhat of a fortress this season. Of the eight teams to visit Preston, only Manchester City have left with a victory.

The Argentine appreciates the way Alex Neil has got the Lilywhites playing.

“For me, Preston in the last season was one of the teams who played better in the Championship,” he said.

“I like their style of play, their players have good skills to manage the ball, they have a great midfield and it is a team that behind and in front of midfield they have players of a good level. It is not a surprise for me [how they have started the 2019/10 season], I saw the same last season.”

With such a short turnaround between Saturday’s win over Birmingham and Tuesday’s clash with Preston, Bielsa has prioritised recovery for his players.

When time is of the essence, he prefers to restrict the information players have to take on board, so they remain mentally fresh.

“Resting is the most important thing, with some brief, intense stimulus on the pitch," he said.

“I try to ensure the players don’t feel I am always demanding.

"When we have more days, we have more possibilities to give more messages because you can put those messages in a longer period of time. In a brief period, if you give a lot of messages, after the players could be a little bit more fatigued.

“In a brief period, if you give a lot of messages the players could be a little bit more fatigued.