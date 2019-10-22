Marcelo Bielsa highlights Leeds United set pieces issue ahead of Preston North End test
HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa says it is "very important" that his Leeds United side make the most of attacking free-kicks and corners in light of not having the desired efficiency to score in open play.
Leeds again failed to make the most of their set pieces in Saturday's 1-0 win against Championship visitors Birmingham City with the Blues surviving nine Whites corners and 18 free-kicks.
United still left with all three points thanks to a Kalvin Phillips strike five minutes after the hour but Bielsa has highlighted the need for his men to cash in on set pieces given the continued theme of squandering other fine chances in front of goal.
Speaking ahead of tonight's Championship clash at Preston North End, Bielsa said: "If you achieve to score and avoid the opponent scoring set-pieces, this factor is very important.
"You have seen in some moments last season that we had some difficulty resolving problems in aerial situations and a little bit less this year and for our team that doesn't have the ideal efficiency to score, to score at set pieces is something very important."
Leeds have scored only twice from set pieces so far this season excluding penalties, with only Brentford, Huddersfield Town and Derby County faring worse.