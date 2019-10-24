Marcelo Bielsa handed double Leeds United injury boost ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash
Leeds United have been handed a double injury boost ahead of this weekend's clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The Whites travel to take on the Owls in Championship action on Saturday lunchtime and will have club captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Jamie Shackleton available for selection.
The pair have been sidelined in recent weeks due to hamstring and calf issues respectively but have now been passed fit to return to action this weekend.
Pablo Hernandez, though, is set to miss the Yorkshire derby as he continues his own recovery from a hamstring problem while Marcelo Bielsa is yet to put a time frame on Adam Forshaw's (hip) potential return.
"Shackleton and Cooper are well," Bielsa revealed.
"Pablo is improving. He is close to coming back to us. Forshaw is more uncertain.
"He has a problem connected to the groin. It's an injury that isn't easy to deal with. It's a difficult situation and it's not easy to determine the process for recovery.
"For this reason we don't have a clear reference for the evolution for his process. Adam is a great professional. He is working hard to try and get out of this situation.
"It's the same with all the medical staff who go and help him. They are involved to try and improve the situation."
Patrick Bamford is also expected to retain his place ahead of Eddie Nketiah this weekend despite growing calls for the Arsenal loanee to start.