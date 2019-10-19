Marcelo Bielsa expecting tough Birmingham City test for Leeds United at Elland Road
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is expecting another tough Championship test when Birmingham City travel to Elland Road this afternoon.
The Whites head into the fixture following a two-week international break which left the taste of defeat at Millwall lingering a little longer than usual.
City were buoyed by a strong performance at home against Middlesbrough as they struck late to secure all three points.
Pep Clotet's side have endured a mixed start to the campaign which sees them sit 12th in the division having gathered 16 points from their opening 11 games of the season.
Bielsa's men dropped to fifth after the controversial loss at The Den, but remain just two points behind early pacesetters West Brom at the top of the pile.
The Argentine will look to get his side back on track amidst the centenary celebrations this afternoon, and is expecting another stern test of Championship football when the Blues kick-off in LS11.
"Always we expect a difficult match," said Bielsa.
"The team has changed its style a little bit. They have a little bit more possession and they care more about playing with the ball.
"They have a lot of players that they had last season, but they have added some players to improve the team too.
"We think it is going to be a difficult rival and opponent like everybody."