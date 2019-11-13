Leeds United's promising speedster Leif Davis wants to 'kick on' towards regular first team football

The promise shown by the speedster has been recognised by the club, who handed him a contract extension this week.

And now that he’s signed the new deal, which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023, the teenager’s next target is regular football.

“I’m over the moon,” said Davis after putting pen to paper.

“It’s been in the pipeline, but I’m glad it’s all done now and I’m looking forward to kicking on for the next three-and-a-half-years.

“We will see what it brings, but, hopefully, I’ll be playing in front of 35,000 fans week in, week out.”

Davis is one of the left-sided options at the disposal of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Gjanni Alioski has held down the left-back slot with regularity this season, until injury recently struck.

Leif Davis' potential has brought a new long term contract at Elland Road (Pic: Getty)

Barry Douglas is another experienced operator on the left flank, Jack Harrison took on defensive duties along with his attacking responsibilities against Queens Park Rangers and Stuart Dallas played left-back on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers.

Davis, who has come a long way from the Morcambe reserve side he played for as recently as 2018, knows there is still a long path in front of him to reach his ultimate goal.

He believes his boss can help to guide him there.

“I’ve progressed massively, with Marcelo Bielsa he has brought my attack and defensive play on really well and I think I’ve come a long way which I’m really pleased with,” he said.

“It’s been good to get minutes, I need to keep progressing week in, week out and, hopefully,I can go on to get a left-back or centre-back spot.

“I’m still 19 and I’m still learning, but obviously it’s good to have probably the best manager in the world with you at the start of your career.

“Hopefully, it will be a long career, with him progressing me and resulting in me knowing what I’m going to have to do for the rest of my career.”

“It’s really good to be around the lads, it’s been hard work, but it all pays off with how well we’re doing this year and how well we did last year. We just have to keep kicking on and get that promotion.

“We’re high up in the league, everyone just wants to win every week.