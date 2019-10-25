Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty)

Leeds United's predicted XI with Marcelo Bielsa set to make one change for Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Leeds United make the trip to Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday lunchtime in the Championship - but how will Marcelo Bielsa line-up his side?

By Joe Urquhart
Friday, 25th October 2019, 10:58 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 11:40 am

The Argentine revealed a double injury boost for the short trip to Hillsborough with Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton available once again for selection following layoffs. Bielsa now has a decision to make over whether either of those will return to the fold, but also confirmed Patrick Bamford will once again retain his spot ahead of Eddie Nketiah. Here's our predicted starting eleven for the weekend clash:

1. Kiko Casilla

Goalkeeper - Bielsa's number one.

2. Luke Ayling

Defender - had a fight on his hands when he returned to action, but injuries have provided a way in due to Stuart Dallas' versatility.

3. Stuart Dallas

Midfielder - Jamie Shackleton is back fit but expect Dallas to keep his spot in the engine room. Has played his best football at right-back this season, though.

4. Liam Cooper

Defender - if you're club captain is passed fit you expect him to start, harsh on Gaetano Berardi but he's Bielsa's skipper.

