Leeds United's Luke Ayling urges Whites players to make their own history as centenary celebrations commence

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. (Getty)

Instead, Luke Ayling says his team-mates, the men who currently carry the present and future hopes of United fans should take inspiration from the size of their predecessor’s achievements and try to make their own Elland Road history.

Big names from the past will be present to watch the class of 2019/20 in action on Saturday when Birmingham City visit and Ayling hopes they will leave impressed.

“It’s there, it’s not going away any time soon so the boys just have to deal with it,” he said. “The club has got great history. Us boys have to try to bottle that up and and make our own history.

“We’re trying to get this club back into the Premier League where I think everybody in England thinks we should be.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a club and maybe as a team last year we felt we should be there but we just fell short.

“Just try and bottle some of that up this week, read and see all the stuff, don’t try and ignore it because it’s going to be there – then try put in a good performance in front of a full house, I’m sure there’ll be some legends there to watch us.

“Hopefully we can put on a good game for them.”

Leeds United hope to return to action following the international break with a bang

In the five Championship fixtures between the September and October breaks, Leeds were a little goal-shy, finding the net just five times in that period.

Two of the five goals came in the win over Barnsley at Oakwell and they struggled to create good chances at their usual rate at Charlton and, albeit with 10 men, at Millwall.

Yet chances were still created.

Goalscoring remains the issue most will highlight as the major stumbling block for Marcelo Bielsa’s United side but Ayling is confident they can resolve the issue and wants them to do sas a team.

He admits it will only grow if it remains such a prevalent talking point.

“I’ve been saying it for a long time, I even said it last year, I thought some team soon will get beat [by] six.

“But then it hasn’t happened yet.

“If we keep making the chances and the players keep getting in there then I’m sure goals will soon go in.

“Likewise people keep making a big deal of it then it’s there and the pressure is even more.

“Goals from all parts of the pitch are vital. Last year we had a lot of players scoring a lot of goals in different positions, I don’t think that’s come yet this year, there hasn’t been as many scorers.