Leeds United's Gjanni Alioski withdraws from North Macedonia squad for pair of Euro 2020 qualifiers

The Leeds United left-back, who has missed the last two outings for his club with a side injury, has remained at Thorp Arch and won't travel to Austria for Saturday's match at Ernst-Happel-Stadion or the home game against Israel next Tuesday night.

North Macedonia occupy third in Group G, five points behind second placed Austria and eight behind the already-qualified Poland, who have selected Alioski's Whites team-mate Mateusz Klich for their games this weekend.

North Macedonia will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria but they are guaranteed a play-off place if required thanks to their UEFA Nations League Group D4 triumph.

Alioski has played in all four of his country's qualifiers this season and has 29 caps to date.