Leeds United's French keeper Illan Meslier 'ready to play' if Kiko Casilla is suspended

Illan Meslier says he's prepared for any eventuality when it comes to Kiko Casilla

The FA have charged the Whites' first choice stopper over the allegations, stemming from an incident in the game against Charlton Athletic earlier in the season.

Casilla 'strenuously denies' the charge and has until 27th November to respond.

His understudy Meslier, who arrived on loan from FC Lorient in the summer, says he and Casilla have not addressed the subject but the 19-year-old knows he has to be prepared for any eventuality.

"I have not spoken to him about it, he does not talk about it either," he told Goal France.

"If it were to be cleared, it would be good for the group. And if he were to be suspended, I'm ready to play. You have to know how to seize the opportunities. Sometimes it's an injury, sometimes a suspension, and sometimes it's something less common."

Meslier, currently away on international duty with the French Under 21 side, says the racism charge against Casilla has come as a surprise and it is a case of 'word against word.'

"I do not know if he made those comments and I do not have to comment on that. It's complicated to give an opinion.