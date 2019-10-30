Leeds United's Elland Road voted as best atmosphere in the Championship
Leeds United's Elland Road has been voted as the best atmosphere in the Championship and THIRD in the entire country.
The result is determined by the popular football website footballgroundmap.com, set-up by Sheffield United fan Rob Clarkson.
It allows fans to keep track of how many grounds they have visited, and also rate them by atmosphere, location, view, facilities and food.
Visiting supporters have handed The Whites a four-star rating for the atmosphere they generate - beaten only by The Blades' Bramall Lane and Portsmouth’s Fratton Park.
Out of the 24 second-tier clubs, Elland Road ranks 12th for location, 20th for view, 18th for facilities, 18th for food and 22nd for Policing.
Overall, the 37,890-seater stadium is voted the third-best in the entire Championship with three stars out of five.