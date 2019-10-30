Leeds United's Elland Road voted as best atmosphere in the Championship

Leeds United's Eland Road is proving popular among visiting supporters

The result is determined by the popular football website footballgroundmap.com, set-up by Sheffield United fan Rob Clarkson.

It allows fans to keep track of how many grounds they have visited, and also rate them by atmosphere, location, view, facilities and food.

Visiting supporters have handed The Whites a four-star rating for the atmosphere they generate - beaten only by The Blades' Bramall Lane and Portsmouth’s Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out of the 24 second-tier clubs, Elland Road ranks 12th for location, 20th for view, 18th for facilities, 18th for food and 22nd for Policing.