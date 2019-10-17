Leeds United's centenary celebrations begin - here's what the Whites have planned
Leeds United will today celebrate their centenary birthday across the city with a number of events organised to mark the occasion.
The celebrations will begin at Salem Chapel - the birthplace of the club - in the morning where Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani will kick things off with a speech before an hour-long service takes place.
A plaque in honour of the football club reaching the historic landmark will also be unveiled at the iconic landmark.
At lunchtime a civic reception will take place where managing director Angus Kinnear - along with other key figures from the club, city and council - will give a speech looking towards the future of the Whites.
Kinnear will also outline plans involving the training ground move back towards the city centre on the former Matthew Murray School site near Elland Road.
In the afternoon an event at Millennium Square has been planned with fans being invited to attend the roadshow throughout. The party will take place between 3pm and 6pm in the city centre with entertainment provided.
A number of first team squad players will also be in attendance along with the club's hierarchy with supporters encouraged to attend.
Finally, the centenary celebrations will conclude with an evening gala dinner at Elland Road as the club host a legends dinner with over 50 former players in attendance.
A red carpet will be operation as Leeds United celebrate a historic day for the football and it's supporters across the world. United also plan to unveil a new special edition centenary kit on their birthday.
A special legends event is also taking place before this weekend's home game against Birmingham City (October 17), with fans able to book tickets in advance if they wish to attend.