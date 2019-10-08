Leeds United's Ben White on the international break, the opposition that impressed him and adapting to Championship football

Leeds United will use the international break to rest and recover from a hectic eight-day period, in order to come back strong against Birmingham City.

By Graham Smyth
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 15:48 pm
Ben White was impressed by West Brom last week (Pic: Getty)

Ben White admits he would have liked an opportunity to bounce straight back from Saturday’s disappointing result at Millwall, but he can see the benefits of a fortnight’s hiatus, particularly after two trips to South London and a full-tilt midweek game against West Brom at Elland Road.

“It would be nice to have a game on Tuesday and get back to winning ways,” said the centre-half following the 2-1 loss at The Den. All the boys need a rest after three games in a week.

“We’ll regroup and come back.”

White had never played in the Championship before this season but now has encountered 11 of Leeds divisional rivals.

He’s yet to meet a team he would consider better than Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites. But West Brom impressed him.

“They were really good,” he said.

“They put a real shift in.

“We came out with a win, but I’d definitely say we’re up there.”

READ: Ben White's reading of the game keeping Leeds on the front footLeeds fans have taken an instant shine to the 21-year-old loanee, spending the season at Elland Road away from his parent club Brighton. His popularity stems from the way in which he has eased into life at a new level of competition, rarely looking troubled either on or off the ball.

The way in which he has adapted to the Championship hasn’t come as a surprise to the player himself, however.

“I just do what I do, I don’t panic too much, I just play my own game.

“I’ve come from a Premier League side, I’ve been training with them day in and day out. I’ve been with Newport in League Two and then League One [with Peterborough United].

“It’s just the next step.”