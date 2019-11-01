Leeds United winger Jack Harrison admits wanting to find ruthless streak under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. (Getty)

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison admits he wants to be more "ruthless" in the final third after the Whites mixed fortunes in front of goal this season.

The Manchester City loanee rejoined the Thorp Arch ranks this summer on another season-long loan deal and has bagged one goal and three assists under Marcelo Bielsa in 14 league outings this term.

United, though, have struggled to convert chances into goals across the pitch having bagged just 17 times so far.

Preston North End lead the goalscoring charts having found the back of the net on 27 occasions, with United's early season defensive form seeing them level on points with Alex Neil's men.

Leeds sit third on goal difference hot on the heels of the Lilywhites and early pacesetters West Brom and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Harrison admits that he wants to find a ruthless streak in his game to help Leeds in their promotion push, and has revealed that he's doing everything he can to be more decisive at the top end of the pitch.

"It's going pretty well," Harrison reflected.

"I would've liked to have a few more goals, I definitely could've had a few more. In the last few games a couple of assists have helped. I just try to help the team that way as well.

"I'm always trying to do everything I can off the ball defensively and try to work hard for the team no matter what.

"I'm just trying to keep a level head and not let too many things affect me so I can keep my head down and keep working. I like to be ambitious. A lot of the time I find myself overthinking during the game.

"Sometimes I can maybe just be a bit more ruthless in attack and the final third. Whether it is a cross or a pass or even trying to finish myself.

"I think if I can try and make these decisions a bit earlier and try to get some of these chances off then hopefully I can create a bit more."

Asked about recent results following two draws with Preston and Sheffield Wednesday away from Elland Road, he said: "I think we're feeling pretty good in general.

"If you take a step outside the box and look at it overall I think you realise we've had a couple of draws but it's not that bad.

"We're still in a good position. We're playing well as a team, we defend well and we've just been a bit unlucky in front of goal.

"Once the goals start coming I think we can really start to put teams away and start to get the points that we deserve. Hopefully we can do that soon.