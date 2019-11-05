Leeds United urged to sign £20m-rated sensation to secure promotion, Whites tipped to land loanee on permanent deal - Championship gossip
Leeds United got themselves back to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion stormed back to the top of the table with a win over struggling Stoke City on Monday evening.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:30 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:40 am
Next up, the Whites are back on home turf once again, and will take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...