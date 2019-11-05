Championship

Leeds United urged to sign £20m-rated sensation to secure promotion, Whites tipped to land loanee on permanent deal - Championship gossip

Leeds United got themselves back to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion stormed back to the top of the table with a win over struggling Stoke City on Monday evening.

Next up, the Whites are back on home turf once again, and will take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Wales skipper seals new Robins deal

Wales international Ashley Williams has extended his contract with Bristol City until the end of the current campaign, after a strong start to the 2019/20 campaign. (Bristol Post)

2. Blues target Burnley's outcast striker

Birmingham City are rumoured to be plotting a 6M swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers but could be sold in January. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Trio of front-runners emerge for Stoke job

Alex Neil, Tony Pulis, and Alan Pardew are among the bookies' current favourites for the Stoke City job, as the struggling Potters look to find the right manager to keep them in the division. (Sky Bet)

4. Ex-Man City ace re-signs for Baggies

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry has secured his returnto West Bromwich Albion on a short-term deal, claiming that he was unwilling to end his career with an injury as his final act. (Sky Sports)

