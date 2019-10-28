Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Ryan Edmondson puts strong Whites XI in front against Burnley at Elland Road
Leeds United's Under-23s outfit take on Burnley in the Professional Development League at Elland Road on Monday evening - follow all the latest on our matchday blog.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:00 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th October 2019, 7:28 pm
Carlos Corberan is looking for his first victory in four games across all competitions this evening with the Whites last win coming in LS11 against Watford in mid-September. Burnley themselves are unbeaten this season in all competitions. Follow LIVE below...