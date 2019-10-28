Leeds United Under-23s LIVE: Ryan Edmondson puts strong Whites XI in front against Burnley at Elland Road

Leeds United's Under-23s outfit take on Burnley in the Professional Development League at Elland Road on Monday evening - follow all the latest on our matchday blog.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 28th October 2019, 6:00 pm
Updated Monday, 28th October 2019, 7:28 pm
Leeds United host Burnley in the PDL at Elland Road. (Getty)

Carlos Corberan is looking for his first victory in four games across all competitions this evening with the Whites last win coming in LS11 against Watford in mid-September. Burnley themselves are unbeaten this season in all competitions. Follow LIVE below...

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter