Leeds United tipped to snap up ex-Chelsea player, Whites-linked goal machine speaks out on future - Championship gossip

Leeds United returned to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's side are now third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion stormed back to the top of the division with a win over a hapless Stoke City on Monday evening.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:10 am

In their next match, the Whites are back on home turf once again, when they take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend - a side who left it late to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park last Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Potters midfielder could leave on permanent deal

Turkish giants Galatasaray are rumoured to be eyeing a January move for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who impressed during a loan spell with the club last season. (Fotomac)

2. Scottish giants chase Owls stopper

Rangers are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, but could face stiff competition from the likes of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers. (Sheffield Star)

3. Lilywhites set to miss key duo for Terriers clash

Preston North End look set to be without two key players for their match against Huddersfield Town this weekend, with Ben Pearson out due to suspension and Daniel Johnson suffering with a foot injury. (Lancashire Evening Post)

4. Championship duo fined for ruckus

Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have both received fines for 10k and 12.5k respectively, after a melee broke out between the two sides during their clash at the end of last month. (Bristol Post)

