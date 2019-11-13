Championship

Leeds United tipped for 'major' January spending spree, Whites' divisional rivals look to hijack loan deal - Championship gossip

Leeds United kept up the pace in the race for promotion with the likes of Preston and West Brom last weekend, as they fought to secure a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers - a match which saw Patrick Bamford finally end his lengthy run without scoring.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:37 am

While there's no domestic action next weekend due to the international break, the division's clubs will use the time as a perfect opportunity to plan ahead, and look to push on to a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. In the meantime, click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Hughton emerges as rival for Cardiff job

Ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris is still the bookies' favourite to land the vacant Cardiff City job, but ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton's odds are notably shortening. (Sky Bet)

2. Italian side eye Mitrovic move

Struggling Serie A side Genoa are rumoured to be plotting a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but could be put off by the Cottagers reported 20m valuation. (Calciomercato)

3. Pundit urges Monk to select consistently

Ex-Charlton Athletic defender Scott Minto has claimed that if Garry Monk can decide upon a more regular starting XI, then Sheffield Wednesday will have a significantly better chance of securing promotion. (The 72)

4. DC United ace speaks out on Derby links

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is said to have urged DC United winger Luciano Acosta to join him at the Championship side, but the 25-year-old has admitted he's more likely to return to boyhood club Boca Juniors. (Derby Telegraph)

