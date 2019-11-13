Leeds United tipped for 'major' January spending spree, Whites' divisional rivals look to hijack loan deal - Championship gossip
Leeds United kept up the pace in the race for promotion with the likes of Preston and West Brom last weekend, as they fought to secure a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers - a match which saw Patrick Bamford finally end his lengthy run without scoring.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:37 am
While there's no domestic action next weekend due to the international break, the division's clubs will use the time as a perfect opportunity to plan ahead, and look to push on to a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. In the meantime, click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...