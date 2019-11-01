Leeds United tipped to land striker in January transfer window, Marcelo Bielsa hints at key tactical change - Championship gossip
The 2019/20 Championship season is already shaping up to be another belter, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is could turn out to be a damp squib, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised land of the Premier League.
Friday, 1st November 2019
Friday, 1st November 2019
Moving on from last Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next weekend with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game scarred by a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...