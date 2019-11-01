Leeds United tipped to land striker in January transfer window, Marcelo Bielsa hints at key tactical change - Championship gossip

Championship

The 2019/20 Championship season is already shaping up to be another belter, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is could turn out to be a damp squib, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised land of the Premier League.

Moving on from last Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next weekend with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game scarred by a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Whites boss hints at new formation in quest for goals

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that he could field both Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah in the same line-up, as he looks to get his side scoring more goals. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

2. Magpies priced out of Bowen deal

Newcastle United apparently turned down the chance to sign Hull City sensation last summer, after being put off by the Tigers' lofty valuation of their key player. (Newcastle Chronicle)

3. Owls boss admits striker will struggle for game time

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has praised the club's 8 million record signing Jordan Rhodes for his positive attitude, but has revealed it will continue to be a struggle to accommodate him in his side. (Sheffield Star)

4. Boro boss set to stick with new formation

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that he's eager to continue using five defenders in his formation, as he looks to turn around the club's woeful run of form. (Northern Echo)

