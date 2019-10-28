Leeds United talisman tipped for shock 'big money' exit, ex-Whites flop linked with Serie A switch - Championship gossip

Championship rumours

However, There's still plenty of time for the Whites to regain their places at the top of the table, and just five points currently separate the top eleven sides in the English second tier. While there's still some way to go until the January transfer window opens, there's still been plenty of rumours doing the rounds as the season continues to develop and the campaign's narrative develops further. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock aimed a dig at Swansea City fans following his side's 1-0 loss to their Welsh rivals on Sunday, claiming that their supporters created a subdued atmosphere for the derby clash. (Wales Online)

German side Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be closely monitoring Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Tom Barkhuizen, and could look to launch a double swoop in January. (Football League World)

Huddersfield Town look likely to loan out summer signing Josh Koroma in January, as they aim to secure the 20-year-old old some regular first-team football. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Swansea City are rumoured to be lining up a move for Trabzonsporstarlet Kerem Baykus, who is hotly tipped as a real prospect for the future. He's also been linked with Leicester City. (Team Talk)

Manchester United are said to be upping their interest in a 'big money' move Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips, despite the midfielder signing a new long-term contract with the Whites last month. (The Sun)

Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher has claimed he's looking to break into the Blues starting line-up next season, after dazzling on loan with Charlton Athletic in the 2019/20 campaign so far. (London News Online)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has contended that his side played the better football and deserved the win over Hull City last Saturday, after falling to a 2-0 defeat against the Tigers. (Derby Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be ready to raid to the loan market when the transfer window opens again in January, as Garry Monk looks to strengthen his side to consolidate the side's push for promotion. (The Sun)