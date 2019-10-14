Leeds United takeover talk: Who are Qatari Sports Investments?

Elland Road. (Getty)

Qatar Sports Investments and two unnamed parties from Italy and America has been unveiled by the 45-year-old - but who are the frontrunners QSI? Let's take a look...

What is Qatar Sports Investments?

Qatar Sports Investments is a closed shareholding organisation which was founded in 2005.

QSI is a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority - a state-owned company - and is made up of five board members.

They primarily invest in Qatar's sporting sector, but have recently acquired Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain as they look to expand their stable into the European sports market.

Who owns Qatar Sports Investments?

Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi has served as the chairman for QSI over the past eight years.

He is most notable for leading the investment into French side PSG. The vice chairman of QSI is Adel Mohammed Tayyeb Mustafawi along with three other board members.

The company is state-owned, and funded by the country of Qatar.

How successful have they been in football?

QSI have invested heavily in PSG since their acquisition of the club in 2011.

They have won numerous Ligue 1 titles and French Cup trophies since their takeover but have been left disappointed by the club's lack of success in the Champions League.

A number of big money world stars have been and gone at the club, with PSG regular heavy players in the transfer market across world football.

The most notable signing they have made to date is Brazilian playmaker Neymar, who made the move from La Liga giants Barcelona for €222 million in 2017.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about potential investment?

"I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three," Radrizzani said.

"The option of Qatar Sports Investment – first of all they are friends; we have had a good relationship for a long time.

"Secondly, they have the possibility to allow this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

"The second is based in America, he's a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

"Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League. We could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team."

Is there any controversy around QSI and their investments?

Simply put, yes.