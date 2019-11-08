Championship

Leeds United takeover saga takes shock twist, Whites boss drops hint over Eddie Nketiah's future - Championship gossip

Leeds United returned to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's rejuvenated side are now sitting third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion went top of the division after beating a lacklustre Stoke City on Monday evening.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:40 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:49 am

Up next this weekend, the Whites are back on home turf once again, when they take on Blackburn Rovers - a team who dramatically beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park last Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been a host of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Race heats up for Potters midfielder

Turkish side Trabzonspor have emerged as rivals to Galatasaray to sign Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, as interest continues to grow in the Senegal international. (Sport Witness)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Bluebirds re-sign former player

Cardiff City have re-signed defender Armand Traore on a short-term deal until January, as they look to patch up their injury-ravaged side until the new year. (Wales Online)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Rams boss excited ahead of Rooney arrival

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has claimed that Wayne Rooney's level of experience will be a huge boost to his side, ahead of his eagerly anticipated arrival in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Potters on brink of naming new manager

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is poised to become the Stoke City manager, with the formalities of his compensation fee and contract the only matters left to be finalised. (BBC Sport)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3