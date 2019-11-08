Leeds United takeover saga takes shock twist, Whites boss drops hint over Eddie Nketiah's future - Championship gossip
Leeds United returned to winning ways last weekend, with a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa's rejuvenated side are now sitting third in the table, after West Bromwich Albion went top of the division after beating a lacklustre Stoke City on Monday evening.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:40 am
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:49 am
Up next this weekend, the Whites are back on home turf once again, when they take on Blackburn Rovers - a team who dramatically beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Ewood Park last Saturday. Meanwhile, there's been a host of rumours and stories doing the rounds in the English second tier. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...