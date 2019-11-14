Leeds United set hefty asking price for ex-Arsenal starlet, Whites dealt blow in hopes of securing 'cash windfall' - Championship gossip
Leeds United will emerge from the international break full of confidence, as they look to continue their good form and continue their progress in the race for promotion.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:58 am
In the meantime, while Euro 2020 qualification matches take place, the Whites will be working hard to prepare for their next match - a trip to face newly promoted Luton Town. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.