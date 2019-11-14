Championship

Leeds United set hefty asking price for ex-Arsenal starlet, Whites dealt blow in hopes of securing 'cash windfall' - Championship gossip

Leeds United will emerge from the international break full of confidence, as they look to continue their good form and continue their progress in the race for promotion.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 14th November 2019
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:58 am

In the meantime, while Euro 2020 qualification matches take place, the Whites will be working hard to prepare for their next match - a trip to face newly promoted Luton Town. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Tigers midfielder hints at January exit

Hull City midfielder Markus Henricksen has revealed his determination to play U23 football to maintain his fitness, hinting that he's eyeing a move away after being overlooked by manager Grant McCann. (Sport Witness)

2. Cardiff defender in line for caretaker role

Cardiff City are said to have asked defender Sol Bamba to become their caretaker coach, as they continue to whittle down their candidates to be the next manager. (Wales Online)

3. Whites set hefty asking price for midfielder

Leeds United have been tipped to sign former Arsenal starlet Glen Kamara. The Finland international currently plays for Rangers, who could demand around 8m for their star midfielder. (Express)

4. Terriers defender opens up on knee injury

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Elphick has described himself as feeling "gutted" as he prepares to have knee surgery following a tackle from Preston's Ryan Ledson last weekend. (Yorkshire Post)

