Leeds United rival Premier League giants for SPFL sensation; Arsenal boss plays down Whites transfer plus updates on West Brom and Nottingham Forest - Championship rumours
There were plenty of talking points during this weekend’s Championship action – some of which have taken place off the pitch.
That’s because there have been lots of rumours bubbling away in the background over the past few days.
Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:
QPR are weighing up a £1.5million bid for Hearts’ Edinburgh derby hero Aaron Hickey in January after sending scouts to watch him in their 1-1 draw with Rangers yesterday. (Daily Record)
Leeds United are said to have joined the race for Hickey, while Manchester City are also credited with interest in the 17-year-old. (The Sun via The Boot Room)
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has played down talk of a January recall for Eddie Nketiah, claiming he respects Marcelo Bielsa’s decision-making. (Daily Mirror)
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Achraf Lazaar, who was linked with a summer return, has revealed he only wanted to move back to Italy. (TuttoMercato)
Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt is to choose between Liverpool and Everton with the pair stepping up their interest in the 17-year-old. (TEAMTalk)
Nottingham Forest will push to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in January after failing to land his signature last summer. (The Athletic via Football League World)
Tottenham Hotspur are considering a bid for Crystal Palace target and West Brom starlet Nathan Ferguson. The Baggies could sell if their £10million is met. (The Sun)
Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone is “open to many options” when his loan with Minnesota United ends in February. He also added that new boss Mark Bowen has not been in touch. (Daily Telegraph)
Sampdoria midfielder Andrea Bertolacci admitted he could have joined Fulham in January when current manager Claudio Ranieri was in charge. (Football Italia)