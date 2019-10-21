Leeds United reveal sky blue third strip for 2019/20 campaign
Leeds United have unveiled a sky blue third strip for the 2019/20 campaign.
United last week celebrated their centenary birthday with a throwback kit which was worn for this weekend's 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at Elland Road.
Leeds have now also released a third sky blue strip which will accompany their all white home kit and pink and grey away colours.
United's third kit is available to buy immediately online here and will be released across the club's stores in the city on October 22.
It is expected the first team will play in the third kit for the first time in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, subject to approval from match officials.
Marcelo Bielsa's men will be back in Championship action on Tuesday evening as they make the trip Deepdale to take on Preston North End in league action.