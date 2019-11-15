Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Takeaways, powerpoints, Marcelo Bielsa's murderball and Klich-housing
The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 2:31 pm
Chief football writer Graham Smyth and Whites writer Joe Urquhart to talk all the latest from Elland Road as the final international break of the year continues. Listen and subscribe to the Inside Elland Road Podcast on: Apple Podcasts (iTunes), Spotify, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Anchor, Breaker, Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Stitcher.