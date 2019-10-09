Leeds United podcast - Inside Elland Road: Millwall reflection, international break lull and Ben Parker's career
The Inside Elland Road podcast exclusively from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Chief football writer Graham Smyth and Whites writer Joe Urquhart are joined by former Leeds United defender Ben Parker to discuss all the latest news from LS11.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 14:05 pm
this week Graham and Joe are joined by Ben Parker to reflect on Millwall and all the latest news involving the Whites.