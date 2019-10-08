Leeds United plot January raid for highly-rated full-back, Whites loanee set for premature exit - Championship gossip

Championship

Next up, the Whites take on Birmingham City at Elland Road, which should give them a fine opportunity to return to winning ways and push their way back to the top of the table.

Queens Park Rangers' won't be signing former target Heinz Lindner any time soon, after the free agent 'keeper agreed a deal with German second tier side Wehen Wiesbaden. (HITC)

West Bromwich Albion loanee Matheus Pereira is said to have a promotion-dependent clause in his deal, that would allow the Baggies to sign him for 9m from Sporting CP should they go up this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Burnley striker Nahki Wells has revealed he could be open to a permanent switch to Queens Park Rangers, after making a fine starting to his second season on loan with the Hoops. (Football League World)

Reading are said to be on the brink of sacking under-fire manager Jose Gomes, whose side currently lie 22nd in the league table after going six Championship games without a win. (Reading Chronicle)

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has insisted that his sole focus is scoring goals and succeeding goals for the Bees this season, following rumours linking him with a January move to Sheffield United. (West London Sport)

Leeds United are said to be upping their interest in Coventry City's teenage full-back Sam McCallum, and could look to lure him away from the League One side in January. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday ace Massimo Luongo has pulled out of Australia's international break clash against Nepal with a knee injury. However, the club are hopeful of having him back to face Cardiff City next week. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City are rumoured to be pursuing a move for ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony, as they look to secure cover for loanee Benik Afobe, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury. (The 72)