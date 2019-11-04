Leeds United news LIVE: Whites target discusses future as winger is tipped for January recall
Leeds United celebrated a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers over the weekend to go top of the Championship before Preston North End's victory at Charlton Athletic.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:21 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:22 am
The YEP's live blog will bring you the latest news and speculation from around Elland Road. Stay tuned throughout the day and don't forget to click the refresh button: