Leeds United news LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa casts doubts over fitness of key trio as investment talk continues
Investment talk is dominating the Leeds United headlines despite Marcelo Bielsa facing the press ahead of the Blackburn Rovers encounter on Saturday.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:08 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:44 pm
