Leeds United news LIVE: Andrea Radrizzani names three parties interested in Elland Road investment, centenary plans revealed

It's a very special week for Leeds United with the Whites turning 100 in just a few days - we'll have all the latest news on our daily live blog right here as we build up to the special day.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 14th October 2019, 09:29 am
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizanni. (Getty)

It's Monday which means Marcelo Bielsa's men will be back in action this Saturday. Before that, though, United have the small matter of their centenary celebrations - stay up to date below across all the latest from LS11.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise