Championship

Leeds United move closer to latest major announcement, Whites made to sweat over loan star's deal clause - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be another cracker, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is unlikely to be too competitive, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised lands of the Premier League. Leeds

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:27 am
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:40 am

Following last Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next weekend with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Championship sides pay the price for melee

Brentford and Millwall have both been fined 14,000 for failing to control their players, following the ruckus between the two sides during the Bees' dramatic 3-2 win at Griffin Park earlier in the month. (BBC Football)

2. Rams sack captain following high-profile incident

Derby County have announced that they've terminated the contract of captain Richard Keogh, after he refused to take a hefty pay cut following involvement in a widely-publicised drink-driving incident. (The Guardian)

3. Boro to give struggling manager more time

Middlesbrough are set to remain patient with new manager Jonathan Woodgate, despite their former player's side lying in 22nd place in the Championship without a win since mid-September. (Daily Mirror)

4. Rovers youngster out for rest of season

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that their defender Joe Grayson will be out of action for the rest of the season, after having surgery on a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)

