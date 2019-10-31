Leeds United move closer to latest major announcement, Whites made to sweat over loan star's deal clause - Championship gossip
The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be another cracker, with a mere five points currently separating the top eleven sides. While the relegation battle is unlikely to be too competitive, the battle for promotion looks set to be one of the most enthralling in years, as second tier sides scrap it out for a place in the promised lands of the Premier League. Leeds
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:27 am
Updated
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:40 am
Following last Saturday's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next weekend with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.